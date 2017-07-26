Max Financial Services Surges On Block Deal

Max Financial Services surged nearly 1.6% after block deal trades on the stock exchange on Wednesday. Around 6.4 lakh shares traded in two blocks on NSE at Rs 618.5 per share.

Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special Block Deal window.

The stock has gained over 7% in the past one year. It has a return on equity ratio of 9.6%. The company has reduced its debt and is now virtually debt-free. Company has been maintaining a healthy dividend payout of 48.40%. The promoters holding in the company is low at 30.42%.

Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 9,992 level, up by 28 points and 8 points away from important level of 10,000. Sensex was trading at 32,314 level, up by 86 points.

