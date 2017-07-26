HDFC Q1FY18: Street Expects Fall In PAT

Nifty was trading at 9,986 level, up by 21 points while Sensex was trading at 32,294 level, up by 65 points.

HDFC twins have been giving lacklustre trade in morning hours on Wednesday. HDFC is going to announce its Q1FY18 financial results today. Following is the street expectations for the HDFC financial results:

HDFC - Q1FY18 result expectations (YoY):

Profit after tax (PAT) may decline by 4% to Rs 1,793 crore.

Loan growth seen at 14-15%.

Asset Quality expected to remain steady.

HDFC is third most heavyweight stock in the Nifty50 index having weightage of 7.13%. Therefore, the stock movement of the stock would be interesting to watch after posting the company’s results.

