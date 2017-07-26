GE T&D India Locks At Upper Circuit

Electric Utility player, GE T&D India’s stock soared 19.99% at Rs 392.90 per share on BSE and got locked in the upper circuit on Wednesday morning.

The company posted its Q1FY18 earnings on Tuesday, wherein total sales revenue was Rs 12.6 billion, up 40% compared to the quarter ended June 16.

New order bookings were Rs 15.8 billion, up 99% compared to the quarter ended June 16.

Operating profit stood at Rs 1.3 billion (19%), against operating loss of 1.7 billion in the quarter ended June 16. Net profit after tax increased to Rs 617 million, against net loss of 2 billion in the quarter ended June 16.

Meanwhile, the stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 11,10,563 shares and a traded value of Rs 4,179.49 lakh.

On yearly basis, the stock has given 10.85% returns. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 19.07%.

