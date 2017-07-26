T D Power Systems Wins Rs 750 Crore Order

T D Power Systems Limited informed on Tuesday that the company has received an order value Rs 750 crore from a large European multinational company (MNC) in India.

The order was received for manufacture and supply of certain components (Product) of traction motors used in Electric Locomotives to be supplied to Indian Railways by the MNC.

This order is to be supplied over 10 years beginning from 2018. The MNC will also provide the required technology for the manufacture of the product under license via its affiliate company.

Through this contract TDPS affirms its position as a growing market player in the traction equipment business.

TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing of alternating current (AC) generators and electric motors. The company’s primary segments consist of the manufacturing business and project business. Its secondary segments are based on geographical location of activities, which include India and Japan.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔