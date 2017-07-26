Suzlon Group Bags Wind Power Project In Riyadh

Suzlon Energy Limited informed on Tuesday that the Suzlon Group has won an order of 50.40 MW wind power project from Riyadh-based Alfanar Group.

The order was received for 24 units of S111-90m wind turbine generator, each with a capacity of 2.1 MW. The project is expected to be completed by March 2018.

Alfanar Energy is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Alfanar Group and has allocated resources for setting up 2.2 GW of renewable energy projects in the next five years and will focus on wind, solar and biomass energy primarily in MENA, India and Southern Africa.

Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.

The project has the potential to provide power to over 27,000 households and reduce 0.10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

