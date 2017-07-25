Nifty Fails To Hold 10K Mark,Ends Tad Lower By 2 Points



Nifty closed at 9,964 level, down by 1.85 points, while Sensex closed at 32,228 level, down by 17 points on Tuesday, erasing the day's gains. Nifty touched the 10,000 mark for the first time ever right at the opening bell but slipped thereafter in afternoon trade. Sensex also touched its all-time high of 32,374 level.Vedanta was the top Nifty gainer, closing at Rs 275.75 per share, up by 4.2%, whereas Zee Entertainment was the top Nifty loser closing at Rs 535 per share, down by 2.96%. India VIX was down by 1.87% at 11.1 level.Broader market indices were trading in line with the major indices on Tuesday. BSE Mid-cap index closed at 15,312 level, up by 86 points, while BSE Small-cap index closed at 16,054 level, up by 18 points. BSE Mid-cap index touched its lifetime high of 15,322 level.Bank Nifty touched its record high of 24,624 in Tuesday's trade and ended at 24,520 level, up by 99 points. Axis Bank ended with the gains of 2.4% at around Rs 547.4 per share. The stock was the top gainer in Bank Nifty index.BSE Telecom index was the top gaining index through the day ending at 1,478 level, up by 2.04%. Idea Cellular was the buzzing stock on Tuesday. The stock gained 8.4% to touch its intraday high of Rs 99.6 per share on BSE. The company received the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval for its proposed merger with Vodafone Mobile Services Limited.Salasar Techno Engineering after listing at a whopping 140% premium as against its issue price of Rs 108 per share, got locked in its upper circuit. The stock got locked in its upper circuit of 5% at Rs 272.1 per share as against its opening price of Rs 259.15 per share.Asian Paints reported 20.2% decline in its consolidated profit for Q1FY18 on y-o-y basis. The stock ended in the negative territory at around Rs 1,148 per share. Delta Corp and Just Dial reported a decline in their net profits.