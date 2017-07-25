IOB Initiates Turnaround Plan

The Indian Overseas Bank is in process of preparing a turnaround plan, the Finance Ministry informed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry said that along with IOB, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank and Dena Bank have submitted the turnaround plan.

Turnaround management is a process dedicated to corporate renewal. It uses analysis and planning to save troubled companies and returns them to solvency and to identify the reasons for failing performance in the market, and rectify them.

Meanwhile, IOB was trading up by 5.62% at Rs 26.30, Bank of India was trading up by 2.38% at Rs 163.55, Union Bank of India was trading up by 2.35% at Rs 161 as at 1453 hours on the BSE.

