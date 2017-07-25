Zydus Gets USFDA's Final Approval For Mesalamine Delayed–Release Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets in the strength of 800 mg, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya. The group has received 27 final ANDA approvals from the USFDA and 2 tentative ANDA approvals since January 2017.

The group now has more than 130 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company filing added.

Cadila Healthcare was trading at Rs 547.55, up by Rs 15.90 or 2.99% as at 1425 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE.

