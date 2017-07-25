DB Realty Climbs With Huge Volume

DB Realty is looking to exit or sell stakes in its two flagship projects in Mumbai. Both these projects are in prime locations and the company is unable to complete construction of these projects, reported a leading news agency.

DB Realty is looking to exit or jointly develop through Joint Development Agreement (JDA) - two of its projects, Skypark in Sahar, Andheri East and one in Bandra West next to Lilavati Hospital, the report said.

The share price of DB Realty was trading at Rs 41.5, up by 7.24% at 1445 hours. The stock has witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 20.70 times during Tuesday’s trading session.

The share price of DB Realty declined 27% in the last one year.

DB Realty is a real estate development and construction company. The company is engaged in the construction of residential buildings or commercial complexes and activities connected and incidental thereto.

