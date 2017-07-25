Block Deal In Aditya Birla Fashion Lifts It To 3-Months High

Aditya Birla Fashion is in the upward trend from morning hours on Tuesday. The stock has been trading at its 3-month high. It touched its intraday high of Rs 185.8 per share, up by nearly 7%.

Around 40 lakh shares worth Rs 67 Cr traded in three block deals in Aditya Birla Fashion. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 33.78 times. Peers of the company including D-Mart, Future Retail, Trent were trading in negative territory.

Meanwhile, Nifty and Sensex have erased all the opening gains and were trading at 9960 and 32237 levels down by 5 and 8 points respectively.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, formerly Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited, is a fashion and lifestyle company. The company is engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and the retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in stores.

