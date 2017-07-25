Sugar Stocks Sweeten

The sugar stocks were buzzing on the bourses during Tuesday’s trade as the government plans to initiate measures to improve the supply of sugar and control the rising sugar prices, reported a national daily.

Although sugar production in India is estimated to go up 25-30% in the sugar year 2017-18, many parts of the country are facing a sugar crunch. Earlier, in a bid to stimulate the sector and to control dumping of cheaper sugar from international suppliers, the government has hiked the import duty on sugar to 50%.

Meanwhile, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. was the top gainer among sugar stocks and was trading up by 6.64% at Rs 20.72 as at 1211 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE.

Among others, Rana Sugars, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. were trading in the green territory.

