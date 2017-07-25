Parsvnath Developers Hits Upper Circuit

The small cap stock, Parsvnath Developers breached upper circuit of Rs 23.59 during Tuesday’s trade on the BSE. The stock also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.77 times.

It was buzzing during Monday’s trade as well and had hit upper circuit at Rs 19.66.

Parsvnath Developers has attracted a traded volume of 37,89,221 shares and traded value of Rs 871.90 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 24.75 on July 29, 2016 and 52-week low of Rs 10.95 on November 15, 2016.

Parsvnath Developers is a real estate and infrastructure development company. The company is engaged in the development, construction and marketing of real estate projects for commercial and residential use.

