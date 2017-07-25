Nifty Hits Five Digits First Time In The History

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Tuesday 25 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 25 July 2017:------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty hits 10k on Tuesday’s trade. The stock exchange has hit five digits first time ever in the history. There were 30 advances, 21 declines stocks on Nifty reflecting positive sentiments floating in the market.Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma are trading in negative territory in the morning hours.Bharti Infratel, Hero Motocorp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, ACC, Ambuja Cements and Bharti Airtel has increased more than 1% in morning session. BSE Sensex increased 0.17% at 32299. BSE Midcap rose 0.27% at 15267 and BSE small cap also increased 0.2% at 16067.Sensex and BSE Mid-cap index have also hit their all-time high of 32374 and 15283 in the morning hour.

