Opening Bell Nifty Hits 10,000 For The First Time Ever

The BSE Sensex opened higher by 104 points at 32350, while the Nifty50 opened higher by 44 points at 10010 mark. HDFC twins and Reliance are contributing the most to index gains. Bharti Infratel was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 418.4 per share, up by 2.32% while Zee Entertainment was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 543.7 per share, down by 1.5%. There were 953 advances, 459 declines and 488 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting strong positive sentiments floating in the market.BSE Mid-cap index was trading at 15270 level, up by 0.29% while BSE Small-cap index was trading at 16082 level, up by 0.29%.Around 50 companies are going to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Some of the important results to watch out for includes Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indiabulls Ventures, Vedanta and Raymond.